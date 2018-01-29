 Police arrest 46 as OPC factions clash in Ibadan | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Police arrest 46 as OPC factions clash in Ibadan

Posted on Jan 29, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Oyo State Police Command, Monday, said 46 suspects have been arrested in connection with the mêlée that broke out at Oke-Ado area of Ibadan in the early hours of the day. There was violence in the area as early as 6.45am when suspected rival factions of the Oodua Peoples Congress clashed, leaving several people injured. […]

Police arrest 46 as OPC factions clash in Ibadan

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.