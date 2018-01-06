 Police Arrest Female Banker Who ‘Imprisoned’ Housemaid And Traveled For Xmas (Photo) | Nigeria Today
Police Arrest Female Banker Who ‘Imprisoned’ Housemaid And Traveled For Xmas (Photo)

Posted on Jan 6, 2018

The image of an 11-year-old housemaid, Precious Nwafor, locked up in the house by her boss who travelled to her village for the Yuletide, reignited the discourse on the increasing abuse of children in the state. But on Friday, the police broke the news that the boss, a banker, Nkechinyere Nwajagu, has now been apprehended. […]

