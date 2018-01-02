 Police arrest kidnapping, robbery gang in Niger | Nigeria Today
Police arrest kidnapping, robbery gang in Niger

The Nigeria Police has arrested 16 “vicious” kidnapping and armed robbery gang terrorising Nigerians along the Abuja-Kaduna road. The Force spokesman, CSP Jimoh Moshood, who disclosed this while addressing newsmen on Tuesday, added that they were arrested in Sabon Wuse in Tafa Local Government Area of Niger . He named the suspects to include Ibrahim Umar, gang leader, Isiaka Mohammed and Hassan Usman, Mubarak Adamu, Yisuf Sani, Musa Usman, Yakabu Wakili, Abdullahi Abdulkarim among others.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS.

