 Police arrest two with fake N8m notes in Niger
Police arrest two with fake N8m notes in Niger – New Telegraph Newspaper

Posted on Jan 21, 2018

Police arrest two with fake N8m notes in Niger
New Telegraph Newspaper
The Police, in Niger State, on Saturday paraded two persons for being in possession and allegedly circulating fake Nigeria currency worth N8 million. The suspects, Abdulkarim Adamu, 70 years old from Bosso Local Government Area, and 50-year-old Umar

