 Police Arrests, Detain Oby Ezekwesili, Other #BBOG Members In Abuja
Police Arrests, Detain Oby Ezekwesili, Other #BBOG Members In Abuja

Posted on Jan 23, 2018 in Politics

Co-leader of the Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) movement, Oby Ezekwesili, has revealed on her Twitter account this Tuesday afternoon that some police officers deployed by the Inspector General of Police have illegally arrested and detained her as well as other members of the BBOG movement. The former Minister for Education alleged that it was […]

The post Police Arrests, Detain Oby Ezekwesili, Other #BBOG Members In Abuja appeared first on Timeofgist.

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

