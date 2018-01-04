Police brutalizes NAN reporter at Dry Port inauguration in Kaduna

A reporter with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN),Taiye Elebiyo Edeni has been seriously brutalized by security operatives, at the venue where President Muhammadu Buhari commissioned Kaduna dry port on Thursday. The brutalized lady came from Abuja to cover the event. She is the Transport Correspondent of the news agency and was duly accredited to […]

