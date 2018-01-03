Police call for calm following abduction of lawmaker

The Police in Taraba on Wednesday called for calm following the abduction of Mr Hosea Ibi, a member of the Taraba House of Assembly by gunmen four days ago.

Spokesman of the police command in the state, Mr David Misal (ASP), told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Jalingo that the police were doing their best possible to ensure the lawmaker was released unhurt.

Misal said that the police had intensified search for the lawmaker and his captors, adding that significant progress had been made in the operation.

He said that giving more information about the operation to the public would jeopardize police investigation.

“The update we have is not for public consumption in the interest of the security and the safety of the lawmaker.

“I am sure you are aware that all the ears of the kidnappers are open to hearing what we will say so that they can restrategize and sabotage our efforts.

“Whenever we secure his release, we will inform the public,” Misal said.

Ibi was abducted by gunmen in Takum, headquarters of Takum Local Government Area of the state.

The lawmaker, who represents Takum 1 Constituency, was abducted in his mothers’ house on December 30, 2017.

