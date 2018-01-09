 Police Confirm 3 Dead, 6 Injured In Fresh Taraba Attack | Nigeria Today
Police Confirm 3 Dead, 6 Injured In Fresh Taraba Attack

Posted on Jan 9, 2018 in Crime, News | 0 comments

The police in Taraba State, yesterday, confirmed the death of three persons while no fewer than six others sustained injuries in another overnight attack on Maisamari  in town in Sardauna local government area  of the state by a suspected militia group. The police spokesman in the state, ASP David Misal, who confirmed the incident in […]

