Police Confirm 3 Dead, 6 Injured In Fresh Taraba Attack

The police in Taraba State, yesterday, confirmed the death of three persons while no fewer than six others sustained injuries in another overnight attack on Maisamari in town in Sardauna local government area of the state by a suspected militia group. The police spokesman in the state, ASP David Misal, who confirmed the incident in […]

The post Police Confirm 3 Dead, 6 Injured In Fresh Taraba Attack appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

