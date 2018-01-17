 Police couple, their daughter and brother-in-law die in barrack fire in Adamawa | Nigeria Today
Police couple, their daughter and brother-in-law die in barrack fire in Adamawa

Posted on Jan 17, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

A police Inspector, his wife who is also a police officer, their daughter and their brother-in-law, who is a police constable, have been burnt to death at their home in Karewa police barrack, Yola, Adamawa. The inspector identified as Bobbo, his wife sergeant Grace, and their daughter Janada were home when the fire broke out […]

