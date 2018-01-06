Police deny report that 2000 Boko Haram members have infiltrated Asaba

By Emma Amaize

DELTA State Police Command has dismissed as false, information that over 2000 members of the dreaded Boko Haram have crept into Asaba, the state capital, as part of an elaborate plot to Islamize Nigeria.

Police Public Relations Officer, Delta Command, DSP Andrew Aniamaka, in a statement, Saturday, said: “The attention of the Delta State Police Command has been drawn to the spurious and irresponsible rumour currently trending on WhatsApp, claiming that over 2000 members of Boko Haram are already in Asaba, as part of the agenda to Islamize Nigeria.”

“The Command considers such ill-conceived rumour-mongering as unacceptable and a calculated attempt to sow seeds of confusion, hate, chaos and anarchy in the state.

“It notes that the originator(s) and purveyors of the rumour cannot in any way correctly lay claim to being Christians as their message of hate is contrary to the message of the Bible as contained in Ephesians 4:29. ‘Do not let any unwholesome talk come out of your mouths, but only what is helpful for building others up according to their needs, that it may benefit those who listen.’” (NIV)

“The Command wishes to enjoin all residents of Delta State to dismiss the rumour, as it is manifestly the handwork of mischief makers seeking to cause unnecessary suspicion, panic and crisis amongst the adherents of different faith in the state,” he said.

The police equally advised those behind the wicked and inciting rumour “to stop forthwith or be prepared to face the full wrath of the law, as they will surely be caught.”

The police authorities in the state called on Deltans to support and work towards a hitch-free local government polls in the state and report any security threat, rather than use the social media to incite one group against the other.

