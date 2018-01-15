Police escort woman to ex-husband’s house to get her underwear – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
Police escort woman to ex-husband's house to get her underwear
The Punch
Nizibone Meyaphi pulled a shocker at everyone in the court when she pleaded with her ex-husband, Fikile Mathonsi, to surrender all the panties she left at his house when he sent her packing. Meyaphi claimed that when Mathonsi divorced her, he didn't …
