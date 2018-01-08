Police Fire Tear Gas As Shiites Storm Abuja, Demand Leader’s Release
Men of the Nigerian Police Force fired tear gas to disperse members of the Shia group, Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) who stormed the National Assembly Complex, Abuja on Monday. According to reports, members of the group, who attempted to enter the building through its main gate, were demanding the release of their leader, Sheikh […]
