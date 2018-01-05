Police I.G describes Benue attacks as ‘communal’

Nigeria’s Inspector General of Police Ibrahim Idris has described the recent blood bath in some parts of Benue state as ‘communal clashes’ which the force is in control of.

Reports indicated that the police boss had been summoned to the Aso Rock Villa by President Muhamadu Buhari on Friday to an emergency meeting with respect to the crisis.

According to state house reporrtes, Mr Idris had assured the President of the force’s capability to contain the situation as well as assuring Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state that measures would be put in place to improve the security situation in the state.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

