 Police in Benue reveal criminals' new tactic
Police in Benue reveal criminals’ new tactic

Posted on Jan 29, 2018

The Benue Police Command has advised residents to be wary of rogues using false security alarms to scare people so as to steal their property. Benue CP, Fatai Owosen, said this on Monday in Makurdi. “Some mischievous elements are taking advantage of the situation in attacked communities to raise false alarms so as to steal […]

