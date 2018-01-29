Police in Benue reveal criminals’ new tactic

The Benue Police Command has advised residents to be wary of rogues using false security alarms to scare people so as to steal their property. Benue CP, Fatai Owosen, said this on Monday in Makurdi. “Some mischievous elements are taking advantage of the situation in attacked communities to raise false alarms so as to steal […]

Police in Benue reveal criminals’ new tactic

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

