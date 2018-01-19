Police in Nassarawa State arrest 3 suspects for alleged child theft

Lafia – The Police Command in Nassarawa State has arrested three suspects for allegedly stealing a three-year-old boy in Angwan Masachin, Jam’a Keffi, Keffi Local Government Area of the state.

DSP Kennedy Idirisu, the command’s spokesman, said on Friday in Lafia that the suspects were arrested on January 16.

Idirisu said the arrest followed a report by one Mr. Daniel Abu at the Keffi Police Station over the disappearance of his son.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) said that two of the suspects were arrested by detectives from the division for allegedly conspiring and kidnapping the boy.

He said that during interrogation, the suspects confessed to stealing the child and selling same to a woman in Masaka, Karu Local Government Area of the state for N75,000.

According to the PPRO, the woman was arrested and six other children suspected to have been stolen were recovered from her custody.

He said that the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, (SCIID) had taken over the investigation.

Idirisu said the investigation would unravel whether the suspects belonged to the syndicate that specialised in child theft and trafficking around Karu local government area.

“This has become necessary following the rising number of complaints from parents and guardian on the disappearance of their children and wards.

“The command is using this medium to caution parents and guardians in the state against abdicating their responsibilities of care and custody of their children and wards,” he said.

The spokesman said parents and wards should take steps to prevent criminal-minded persons from taking advantage of their vulnerability. (NAN)

The post Police in Nassarawa State arrest 3 suspects for alleged child theft appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

