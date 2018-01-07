Police investigate burning of Delta electoral commission office
“Investigation is already ongoing and I assure you that the perpetrators of the act will be apprehended.”
The post Police investigate burning of Delta electoral commission office appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!