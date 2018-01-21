Police Kill 27-Year Old Nigerian In S/Africa
The Nigerian community in South Africa has said that a 27 year–old member, Ebuka Okori, was killed by the police in Durban in the early hours of Friday. Bartholomew Eziagulu, the Chairman of the Nigerian Union chapter in Kwazulu Natal Province of South Africa, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on telephone from Durban […]
The post Police Kill 27-Year Old Nigerian In S/Africa appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.
Comments
