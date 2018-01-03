Police Kill Three Members Of Specialized Armed Robbers Squad

On Tuesday The Police High Command in Benue state said they have killed 3 armed robbers and recovered an Ak47 rifle breech no. M35085 and four AK47 magazines with 127 rounds of 7.62 live ammunition. According to ASP Moses Yamu, the command’s spokesman, the suspect group who excel in robbery and kidnapping around the Kasina-Ala-Abaji-Takum…

The post Police Kill Three Members Of Specialized Armed Robbers Squad appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

