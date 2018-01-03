Police Kill Three Members Of Specialized Armed Robbers Squad
On Tuesday The Police High Command in Benue state said they have killed 3 armed robbers and recovered an Ak47 rifle breech no. M35085 and four AK47 magazines with 127 rounds of 7.62 live ammunition. According to ASP Moses Yamu, the command’s spokesman, the suspect group who excel in robbery and kidnapping around the Kasina-Ala-Abaji-Takum…
The post Police Kill Three Members Of Specialized Armed Robbers Squad appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!