Police, military, prostitutes, homosexuals prone to contacting HIV – Nigerian govt

Nigerian Government’s agency monitoring the Human Immunodeficiency Virus, National Agency for the Control of AIDS, has disclosed that the police and the armed forces are among six groups with the highest risk of AIDS The NACA Director-General, Dr. Sani Aliyu,disclosed this while delivering a lecture at the Ministry of Defence Health Implementation Programme in Abuja. […]

