Police nab notorious criminal gang member in Enugu

The Enugu State Police Command has arrested a suspected member of the notorious criminal gang popularly called, “Malaysian Boys’’.

The command’s spokesman, Ebere Amariazu, ASP, said the suspect had terrorised people in Nimbo community in Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area.

He told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Saturday that intelligence operatives in Nimbo community arrested the suspect on Friday.

He said the gang had been elusive for over one month since the gang members were declared wanted.

“The command intensified its manhunt on the remnant members of the group after the arrest of Sylvester Ugochukwu, who was sighted in Ebo village in Nimbo community,’’ he said.

He said the suspect had been helping police operatives in further investigations.

“Intelligence further revealed that the suspect was recently recruited into the gang and had carried out some alleged nefarious activities in Nimbo community and its environs before his arrest by the security operatives,’’ he said.

NAN recalls that about a month ago the command had declared some identified members of the group wanted and urged the members of the public to assist with relevant information about the gang.

