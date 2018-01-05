Police officer shoots and kills lover in Naivasha after row – Daily Nation
The Star, Kenya
Police officer shoots and kills lover in Naivasha after row
Daily Nation
A junior police officer attached to Kongoni Police Station in the outskirts of Naivasha Town has shot and killed his 31-year-old lover following a disagreement. In Summary. A local trader, Boniface Njoroge, told Nation that he spotted the two at a …
