Police promises N10m reward for information on killers of Taraba lawmaker

The Police in Taraba have placed N10 million as reward for anyone with useful information that would lead to the arrest of killers of Mr Hosea Ibi, a member of Taraba House of Assembly. The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Dave Akinremi, disclosed this at a news briefing on Friday in Jalingo. Akinremi said the command through the assistance of the State House of Assembly placed the reward to facilitate arrest of the killers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

