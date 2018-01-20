Police Searching Suspect’s House For Illegal Weapons Find Crocodile Instead

Police officers in Saint Petersburg, in Russia investigating a property of an illegal arms dealer on Friday were surprised when they ran into a large Crocodile. The property was located in Petergof a suburb famous for its tsarist palace. “In the basement of the house, the officers uncovered a crocodile. No incidents involving the reptile […]

