Police to clamp down on one chance robbers in Lagos
Vanguard
Police to clamp down on one chance robbers in Lagos
Vanguard
LAGOS—THE Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP, Police, Edgal Imohimi, yesterday vowed to clamp down on perpetrators of “one chance “ and traffic robbery in the state. Edgal Imohimi. This came as the CP urged residents of the state to shun ethnic …
