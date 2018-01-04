Police urge calm over Taraba lawmaker’s abduction – Daily Trust
|
Daily Trust
|
Police urge calm over Taraba lawmaker's abduction
Daily Trust
The Police in Taraba on yesterday called for calm following the abduction of Mr Hosea Ibi, a member of the Taraba House of Assembly by gunmen four days ago. Spokesman of the police command in the state, Mr David Misal (ASP), told the News Agency of …
Police Nab 39 'Strange Men' In Taraba
Lawmaker's abduction: Police call for calm
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!