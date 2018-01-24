Police: We did not arrest Oby Ezekwesili; ‘You are a shameless liar’ Ms Ezekwesili to Police

Contrary to reports yesterday that co-convener of the Bring Back OurGirls Group BBOG Oby Ezekwesili was detained and subsequently arrested by the Nigerian police, the force has come out in denial of the allegation saying the group was only taken to the Abuja police command in order to ‘forestall a breakdown of law and order.’

FCT Police Command spokesman DSP Anjuguri Manzah in a statement said some members of the group had broken through the barriers set up by the force to restrict the group’s protest to the Unity Fountain, as such had to be contained in order to avoid any security lapses.

“The FCT Police Command wishes to clear the air and set the record straight that it did not arrest or detain Prof Oby Ezekwesili and some members of the Bring Back Our Girls group (BBOG) as being speculated on some social media platforms.

“It is pertinent to state that they were only brought to the Command to ensure there was no breakdown of law and order as some members of the group reacted violently and broke down security barriers set up by the police to restrict their protest to Unity Fountain”.

“The members of the group were addressed by the Commissioner of Police FCT, CP Sadiq Abubakar Bello who reiterated the commitment of the Command to protect lives and property and enjoined the Bring Back Our Girls members to go about their lawful businesses,” the statement read.

But in a swift response, Oby Ezekwesili faulted the police’s statement describing it as ‘shameless lies.’

In a tweet on her official twitter handle @obyezeks, she decried the manner in which the police was trying to cover up its actions.

“A police that LIES SHAMELESSLY , the @PoliceNG can NEVER EARN the trust of the citizens. .@BBOG_Nigeria shall ALWAYS TRIUMPH over your oppressive actions and malicious falsehood s to cover up. WE ARE IN A DEMOCRACY President .@MBuhari . WE shall not be INTIMIDATED,” she tweeted.

