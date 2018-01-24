Police: We didn’t arrest Ezekwesili, BBOG members

The Federal Capital Territory, (FCT) Police Command has denied report that it arrested former Minister of Education and Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) campaigner, Obiageli Ezekwesili and some members of the group.

The former Minister on Tuesday in a series of tweets on her verified twitter handle had said she and other members of the BBOG movement got arrested and detained by Police.

But the police in a statement by it spokesman, DSP Anjuguri Manzah said they were only brought to the Abuja command to forestall breakdown of law and order.

“The FCT Police Command wishes to clear the air and set the record straight that it did not arrest or detain Prof Oby Ezekwesili and some members of the Bring Back Our Girls group (BBOG) as being speculated on some social media platforms.

“It is pertinent to state that they were only brought to the Command to ensure there was no breakdown of law and order as some members of the group reacted violently and broke down security barriers set up by the police to restrict their protest to Unity Fountain”.

“The members of the group were addressed by the Commissioner of Police FCT, CP Sadiq Abubakar Bello who reiterated the commitment of the Command to protect lives and property and enjoined the Bring Back Our Girls members to go about their lawful businesses.

“After the briefing by the Commissioner of Police, the members of the group left the Command”.

