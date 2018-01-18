Police: we’ve deployed men to fish out abductors

THROUGH its Kaduna State Command, the Police yesterday spoke of efforts to track the abductors of the Americans and Canadians and bring them to book.

The Command’s anti-kidnap unit has been sent after the gunmen, its spokesman, Mukhtar Aliyu, said last night.

Aliyu urged Nigerians to be vigilant and to report suspected persons or group of persons to the appropriate authorities.

Also yesterday, the Force Public Relations Officer (PRO), Moshood Jimoh, a Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), said the Police would continue to try their best to protect lives and properties.

His response was contained in a statement sent to our correspondent yesterday

It reads: “Under the current Inspector-General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Kpotum Idris, the Nigeria Police Force has renewed its commitment to ensuring adequate protection, safety and security of lives and properties and our efforts across the country have continued to yield positive results.

“Many have spoken about security agencies being overstretched with inadequate budgetary allocations and other resources and you will remember that the IGP has spoken of how these affect the police in critical ways.

“For instance, the United Nations’ recommended ratio of policing is far from being attained when you consider that less than four hundred thousand policemen police a nation of close to two hundred million people.

“Nonetheless, the Nigeria Police Force deeply appreciates the support and cooperation of members of the public for the timely information and support that has facilitated the achievement of numerous success stories.”

