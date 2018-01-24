Polish Doctor Taken From Family And Facing Deportation Thanks to Trump

Lukas Niec, a respected polish doctor who moved to the United States in 1979 nearly 40 years ago is facing deportation after the Trump administration denied his attempt to renew his green card. Niec who is an internal medicine doctor well-known at the hospital in Kalamazoo, Michigan, Bronson Methodist Hospital, for his diligent work ethic […]

The post Polish Doctor Taken From Family And Facing Deportation Thanks to Trump appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

