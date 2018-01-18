 ‘Politicians have hijacked cattle herdsmen/farmers crisis’ – Miyetti Allah National President – The Nation Newspaper | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

‘Politicians have hijacked cattle herdsmen/farmers crisis’ – Miyetti Allah National President – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Jan 18, 2018 in World | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

'Politicians have hijacked cattle herdsmen/farmers crisis' – Miyetti Allah National President
The Nation Newspaper
The National president of Miyetti Allah , Kautal Hore, a Fulani socio-cultural Association, Alhaji Bello Abdullahi Badejo, yesterday in Kano, raised the alarm that the cattle herdsmen/farmers crisis, ravaging some parts of the country have been
Between Farmers and Herdsmen by Femi FalanaBuzz Reporters (press release) (blog)

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.