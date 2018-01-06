Poly Ibadan reopens Jan. 8

The authorities of the Polytechnic, Ibadan, on Saturday said that the institution will reopen on 8 January for the 2017/18 academic Session. The Registrar Mr. Hezekiah Fehintola urged candidates who had been offered admission to log on to the institution’s website to pay the acceptance fee He also asked old students to log on to the Website for details on registration and other activities .

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

