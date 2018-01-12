Polycarp Igathe resigns, says Sonko doesn’t trust him – Nairobi News
|
Nairobi News
|
Polycarp Igathe resigns, says Sonko doesn't trust him
Nairobi News
Nairobi governor-elect Mike Sonko (right) with his deputy Polycarp Igathe at the launch of their manifesto. PHOTO | NATION. By HILARY KIMUYU. Nairobi deputy governor Polycarp Igathe has announced his resignation. Mr Igathe, who has been at the helm for …
Polycarp Igathe resigns as Nairobi Deputy Governor
Nairobi deputy governor Polycarp Igathe resigns
Nairobi deputy governor Polycarp Igathe resigns- cites frustrations from Governor Sonko
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!