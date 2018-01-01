Pope Francis orders printing and distribution of image of boy carrying his dead brother after nuclear bombing of Nagasaki

The harrowing image of a boy carrying his dead brother on his shoulders while waiting in line at a crematorium after the bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945, is to be printed and distributed at Pope Francis’order and to be captioned as “the fruit of war” along with his signature “Franciscus.” Attached to the caption of […]

The post Pope Francis orders printing and distribution of image of boy carrying his dead brother after nuclear bombing of Nagasaki appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

