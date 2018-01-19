Pope Francis Weds Couple Mid-flight
Pope Francis conducted a wedding ceremony during a flight from Santiago, Chile between Paula Podest, 39, and Carlos Ciufardi, 41. He offered to marry the couple, who work as flight attendants, after hearing that they never got to have a Catholic Church wedding. Podest and Ciufardi have been civilly married since 2010, but when the […]
The post Pope Francis Weds Couple Mid-flight appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!