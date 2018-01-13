Popular Comedy Actor, Bella is Dead as Age 80

Comedy actor Bella Emberg is dead, he died at aged 80. Emberg was described by Russ Abbot, with whom she appeared on The Russ Abbot Show as Blunderwoman, as a “a woman of immense warmth and generosity”. During a television career spanning six decades, Emberg appeared in programmes including The Benny Hill Show, Doctor Who […]

The post Popular Comedy Actor, Bella is Dead as Age 80 appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

