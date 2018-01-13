 Popular Comedy Actor, Bella is Dead as Age 80 | Nigeria Today
Popular Comedy Actor, Bella is Dead as Age 80

Posted on Jan 13, 2018

Comedy actor Bella Emberg is dead, he died at aged 80. Emberg was described by Russ Abbot, with whom she appeared on The Russ Abbot Show as Blunderwoman, as a “a woman of immense warmth and generosity”. During a television career spanning six decades, Emberg appeared in programmes including The Benny Hill Show, Doctor Who […]

