Popular Lawyer & Activist, Mike Ozekhome Reacts To Obasanjo’s Letter To PMB
Radical lawyer and activist, Chief Mike Ozekhome has reacted to former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s letter to incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari urging him not to seek re-election in 2019.
Ozekhome said that even if the president is given 20 years, he will still fail to do anything reasonable in the lives of Nigerians.
According to Ezekhome;
“Even if you give Buhari another 20 years, he will only take Nigeria backward more and more. It is better to save Nigeria from him.That is why some of his supporters in the ruling party are backing off because they have realized that he’s a wrong horse to back.
Some APC governors are still playing the proverbial ostrich, saying this man is doing well even when they know that he is not doing well.So, I totally agree with Chief Olusegun Obasanjo. Indeed his call is coming too late.”
