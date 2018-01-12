Popular lawyer dumps APC for PDP

Fiery lawyer, Jesutega Onokpasa, has dumped the All Progressives Congress, APC, for the People’s Democratic Party, PDP. ￼In a statement on Friday, Onokpasa blamed Olorogun O’tega Emerho, and Mr. Samuel Adjogbe, Executive Director Projects of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC for his defection. “On behalf of O’tega and Adjogbe, I ended up quarrelling with […]

Popular lawyer dumps APC for PDP

