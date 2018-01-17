Popular Native Doctor In Delta State Repents… Gives His Life To Christ (Photos)

A well known native doctor is reported to have repented and changed his ways after a pastor identified as Omasan Mabiaku a.k.a ‘Olololo’ stormed his shrine during a church program in Amukpe, Sapele area of Delta. According to reports, the pastor destroyed the fetish items in the shrine as he conducted a special deliverance. The […]

The post Popular Native Doctor In Delta State Repents… Gives His Life To Christ (Photos) appeared first on Ngyab .

