Portuguese giants set to land Eagles defender – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
Portuguese giants set to land Eagles defender
The Punch
Portuguese powerhouse Benfica are reportedly on the brink of completing the signing of Nigeria Dutch-born right-back Tyronne Ebuehi. The Lisbon club manager Rui Vitoria has been scouring the market for a replacement for Nelson Semedo, who dumped the …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!