Power: AfDB to invest $30m in off-grid energy – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Power: AfDB to invest $30m in off-grid energy
Vanguard
The African Development Bank (AfDB) has formed partnerships with Calvert Impact Capital (CIC), Global Environment Facility (GEF) and the Nordic Development Fund (NDF) to drive investments in off-grid energy across Africa. electricity. Through the …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!