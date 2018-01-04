Power couple Boris Kodjoe and Nicole Ari Parker host African football awards in Ghana – Face2Face Africa
|
Face2Face Africa
|
Power couple Boris Kodjoe and Nicole Ari Parker host African football awards in Ghana
Face2Face Africa
It was all a surprise when power couple and one of Hollywood's most admired sweethearts Boris Kodjoe and Nicole Ari Parker were introduced as guest hosts of the 2017 Confederation of African Football (CAF) Awards held in Ghana's capital Accra on …
Ghana Movies : I'm ready to work with Ghanaian actors – Boris Kodjoe
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!