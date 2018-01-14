Power distributors owe market operator N165bn – The Punch



The Punch Power distributors owe market operator N165bn

The Punch

The total debt electricity distribution companies owe operator of the Nigerian electricity market, otherwise known as market operator, has risen to N165.21bn. Latest data obtained from the MO, an arm of the Transmission Company of Nigeria, showed that …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

