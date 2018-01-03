Power supply to worsen as TCN, NNPC record system collapse, pipeline shutdown – Vanguard
Power supply to worsen as TCN, NNPC record system collapse, pipeline shutdown
ABUJA—POWER supply in Nigeria has dropped, as the Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN and Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, record system collapse and pipeline shutdown respectively. TCN disclosed in a statement that: ''TCN regrets to …
TCN records system collapse
