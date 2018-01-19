PPA wants Gov. Ugwuanyi to invest in youths
Chief Martins Okolie, a chieftain of Progressive Peoples Alliance (PPA), has advised Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi to focus more on youth empowerment in Enugu State. Okolie gave the advice while speaking to newsmen in Enugu on Thursday on his assessment of Ugwuanyi’s administration in the past two years.
