PR: AidCoin Sells out Its ICO in Minutes and Gets Listed on Bitfinex

AidCoin to revoluzionize charitable giving by making the non-profit sector more transparent.

AidCoin just announced the success of its token sale raising a total hard of 14,333 ETH ($16.5 million USD at the time of close) in minutes with hundreds of contributors unable to participate.

This is no small milestone for any project and in particular for AidCoin, the ERC20 utility token aiming to become the preferred method to donate transparently through the Ethereum blockchain. AidCoin is solving a real world issue: the sharp decline in trust in the charity sector driven by the misuse and misappropriation of donor funds.

The AidCoin project is conceived and developed by CharityStars, a charity fundraising platform since 2013 that has been working with 500+ charities like Unicef and WWF, 200+ celebrities and 100+ brands such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari and Armani.

Following the successful ICO, the AidCoin token (AID) has been listed on Bitfinex, the leading crypto exchange.

CEO and Co-founder of AidCoin and CharityStars, Francesco Nazari Fusetti said,

“Our team is proud and incredibly humbled by this tremendous show of support for both our project and mission. For years we have worked relentlessly to meet the needs of the most vulnerable in societies around the world, and the success of the AidCoin token sale clearly shows that people everywhere are eager to join us in our journey to not only meet those needs but do so in a way that is more transparent, accountable, and ultimately trustworthy.”

What sets AidCoin ahead of the competition is its ability to provide the non-profit sector with an ecosystem of services within a single platform called AIDChain.

AIDChain services include:

– Register and verify identity: Charities and causes must register and get verified to receive donations.

– Convert and donate: An internal exchange to convert major cryptocurrencies into AidCoin and a built-in wallet to easily manage them.

– Track donations: Follow AidCoin transactions both on-chain and off-chain.

– Deduct from taxes: Get a receipt for your charitable donation to make it tax deductible.

– Discover and connect: Tools to connect donors with all the actors involved in the non-profit sector.

– Deploy smart contracts: Templates of smart contracts that can be easily customized with the click of a button.

With a strong team and years of expertise in the sector, AidCoin is poised to play a leading role in this new era of fundraising. Keep an eye on this project and make sure to fill up your bags now that it is listed on Bitfinex, one of the most popular exchanges.

