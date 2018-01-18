PR: Betex Blockchain P2P Binary Options Platform Raises $1 Mln in the First Round of Pre-Sale

This is a paid press release, which contains forward looking statements, and should be treated as advertising or promotional material. Bitcoin.com does not endorse nor support this product/service. Bitcoin.com is not responsible for or liable for any content, accuracy or quality within the press release.

January, 14th, 2018, Hong Kong, — Betex, the blockchain P2P binary options platform, has successfully sold 100% tokens in the first pre-sale round with $1,000,000 raised. The company is bringing transparency and fairness to the financial derivatives trading through the use of Ethereum smart contracts and letting the users bet against each other in a peer-to-peer way. The second pre-ICO round is now open for qualified investors until January, 31st.

Betex is the only platform where as much as 95% of funds are distributed among traders who succeed. As a platform provider, Betex cannot engage in betting, which makes the process unbiased and immutable. Betex only profits from collecting service commission of 5% (thereby, 2.5% are transferred to the holders of BETEX tokens).

The model of Betex is claiming to return credibility to the binary options market and has many key advantages compared to the traditional models. Thus, Betex users get instant access to all of its functions and features without having to make any kind of deposits first. Moreover, the payments are automatically released by smart contracts straight to the users’ ETH wallets, ensuring immediate withdrawals without delays or cancellations. Finally, users are forming one large common pool of liquidity for each underlying asset in order to maximize the overall gain. In order to clearly demonstrate the concept, Betex has already developed 2 MVPs. There are 3 trading pairs and 6 trading intervals available within the MVP framework.

With the aim to attract funding for active development and promotion of the project, Betex is holding an ICO campaign, carried out in 2 preliminary stages and 1 main token sale stage. The tokens will be issued in accordance with SAFT agreement after the pre-sale, once they are generated and registered with SEC. Only qualified investors who have completed the KYC/AML check have access to the BETEX token pre-sale rounds. The first round has already been completed with $1,000,000 raised. The details for the second round can be viewed below:

Start of pre-sale round 2:

10 January 2018 at 14:00 GMT

End of pre-sale round 2:

31 January 2018 at 14:00 GMT or 1,500,000 of BETEX tokens are sold out

Pre-sale round 2 BETEX token price:

$2.50

Max amount of tokens to be sold:

1,500,000 out of 10,000,000 (15%)

Pre-sale round 2 hard cap:

$ 3,750,000

Min purchase amount:

5,000 BETEX

Accepted currencies:

BTC, ETH

Contact person:

Alex Kerya

Contact Email Address

[email protected]

Supporting Link

https://betexlab.com/

This is a paid press release. Readers should do their own due diligence before taking any actions related to the promoted company or any of its affiliates or services. Bitcoin.com is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in the press release.

The post PR: Betex Blockchain P2P Binary Options Platform Raises $1 Mln in the First Round of Pre-Sale appeared first on Bitcoin News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Bitcoin News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

