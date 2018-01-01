PR: Gambling Affiliate Site Bonus.ca Joins the Bitcoin Community

This is a paid press release, which contains forward looking statements, and should be treated as advertising or promotional material. Bitcoin.com does not endorse nor support this product/service. Bitcoin.com is not responsible for or liable for any content, accuracy or quality within the press release.

1st of January 2018 – Leading Canadian gambling affiliate site Bonus.ca has joined the bitcoin community. The company has previously monitored and reviewed traditional gambling sites in order to find the most trustworthy service providers for Canadian players.

Due to recent customer feedback, the company has decided to expand its operations to cryptocurrencies. A spokesperson for the company explained, “We have many years of experience in finding the best service providers for gamblers all around the globe. We have now decided to use that experience and expertise to serve our growing clientele of Bitcoin users at Bonus.ca/bitcoin.”

Using cryptocurrencies allows players to send and receive money to online casinos with anonymity, freedom and ease. According to recent customer surveys, this has proven to be the most important factor for global citizens travelling and living in diverse gambling legislation environments.

Reliability is identified as another key concern for gamblers. Bonus.ca tests and monitors gambling operators to bring out the best of the bunch for the readers. Therefore, our readers don’t have to worry about the reliability of transactions or actual gameplay in a gambling site that is listed on bonus.ca – all of them have been carefully vetted by Bonus.ca’s team of gambling experts.

Contact Email Address

[email protected]

Supporting Link

https://www.bonus.ca/bitcoin

This is a paid press release. Readers should do their own due diligence before taking any actions related to the promoted company or any of its affiliates or services. Bitcoin.com is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in the press release.

The post PR: Gambling Affiliate Site Bonus.ca Joins the Bitcoin Community appeared first on Bitcoin News.

This post was syndicated from Bitcoin News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

