PR: KuCoin Becomes First Cryptocurrency Exchange to List Coinfi (COFI) Token on Jan 29, 2018

HONG KONG – KuCoin.com will become the first cryptocurrency exchange to list the much anticipated CoinFi (COFI) token, which powers CoinFi, the first decentralized market intelligence platform. The COFI token will be available for purchase on KuCoin via COFI/BTC and COFI/ETH trading pairs, and COFI token holders will be able to deposit their tokens into Kucoin on Jan 28, 2018 for next day trading.

“We’re very excited to have our initial token listing on KuCoin,” says CoinFi cofounder Timothy Tam. “KuCoin is a global crypto exchange from Hong Kong that has been rapidly rising in popularity, receiving over 2 million sign ups since its launch in September 2017. We’re thrilled to be a small part of this success story.”

CoinFi recently completed a $15 million USD initial coin offering (ICO) to further expand its technology and hedge fund-caliber trading tools for real-time news, data, and analysis on the crypto markets. With strong support from private contributors and surging ETH prices, the CoinFi token sale reached its $15 million USD hard cap a week in advance of the scheduled Jan 15 public sale. In lieu of a public crowdsale, CoinFi airdropped 9,375,000 COFI tokens to its 18,000+ whitelist members.

The COFI token provides access to CoinFi’s cutting edge crypto financial intelligence, and is also used within the CoinFi eco-system to compensate and leverage the power of the crowd in a unique token-for-information ecosystem.

The CoinFi founding team’s unique blend of Wall Street finance and crypto trading experience has attracted significant attention to the project. The CoinFi telegram channel was one of the fastest growing token sale communities in early 2018, growing from 6,000 users to over 20,000 users in under 1 week.

“The interest in CoinFi is exciting, but it’s also something we anticipated. Any trader who has spent significant time in the crypto markets recognizes the need for a platform like CoinFi”, says cofounder Nate Tsang. “Our mission of bringing Wall Street calibre tools to the blockchain resonates with everyday crypto investors – they see that the kinds of tools and on-demand financial analysis to which equities traders have access is severely lacking in the crypto space. Like the Bloomberg Terminal revolutionized the financial data market in equities, we expect CoinFi to do the same for crypto financial intelligence.”

More information about CoinFi’s crypto market intelligence platform, as well as its $15 million USD token sale, is available at https://sale.coinfi.com/

Interested parties can sign up to the KuCoin exchange and learn more about the CoinFi exchange listing via the following link: https://news.kucoin.com/en/coinfi-cofi-will-list-on-kucoin/

This post was syndicated from Bitcoin News.

