PR: Kucoin Exchange Adds BCH Trading Pairs

This is a paid press release, which contains forward looking statements, and should be treated as advertising or promotional material. Bitcoin.com does not endorse nor support this product/service. Bitcoin.com is not responsible for or liable for any content, accuracy or quality within the press release.

KuCoin is proud to announce that the Bitcoin Cash Market will be added to the People’s Exchange enabling users to trade using BCH pairs.

The community has expressed the desire to be able to trade with more flexibility. Kucoin’s primary objective is to provide a diverse trading platform to all users. The new BCH trading pairs will begin trading January 17 2018 22.00 UTC+8 all KuCoin traders will have access to the following trading pairs:

KCS/BCH

ACT/BCH

XAS/BCH

UTK/BCH

DENT/BCH

DAT/BCH

Furthermore, there will be a promotion for all traders with giveaways of more than 350,000 USD worth of tokens plus and 5BTC in giveaways. All details here:

https://news.kucoin.com/en/bitcoin-cash-trading-pairs-open-on-kucoin-with-over-350000-in-tokens-and-3-btc-in-giveaway-promotions/

We hope this announcement comes as good news to the community. If you have any questions or suggestions we want to hear from you, please join our telegram chat: https://t.me/Kucoin_Exchange

Thank you for your support,

The KuCoin Team.

Contact Email Address

[email protected]

[email protected]

Supporting Link

kucoin.com

This is a paid press release. Readers should do their own due diligence before taking any actions related to the promoted company or any of its affiliates or services. Bitcoin.com is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in the press release.

The post PR: Kucoin Exchange Adds BCH Trading Pairs appeared first on Bitcoin News.

This post was syndicated from Bitcoin News.

