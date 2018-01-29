PR: LiveTree Adept and the 21 Million Project Partner on First-Ever Blockchain TV Drama

Children of Satoshi first of slate of films headed for Blossom TV platform

London

LiveTree ADEPT, the world’s first platform for the creation, funding, rights management and distribution of film and TV projects using the blockchain, has announced a partnership with pioneering independent production company The 21 Million Project.

Under the partnership, LiveTree ADEPT, which launches the main ICO (Initial Coin Offering) sale of its digital token Seed on the January 31, will provide The 21 Million Project with a pre-pay-per-view platform for its six-part action-drama Children of Satoshi. Set in the world of cryptography and espionage, the hard-hitting storyline focuses on the rise of cryptocurrencies, and the lengths to which governments and the ‘1%’ will go to stop this dangerously democratic phenomenon.

The feature-length TV series moves into pre-production on February 5. The pilot will be available to view on LiveTree ADEPT’s new channel, Blossom TV, later this year

The 21 Million Project also raised production finance in June 2017 through an ICO for its 21M coin, which has since tripled in value. The fundraise has covered the operational, marketing and infrastructure costs for the pilot of Children of Satoshi.

Children of Satoshi is a world first in that the blockchain is at the core of its development and production structure. Smart contracts will ensure that the entire cast and crew, from director to catering team, will be rewarded with a share of the gross revenue of all future income in perpetuity. All the immediate fees will be funded through the 21M ICO and paid in the relevant fiat currency. The budget for the first season is £1m per episode, which will be funded by sales against the pilot and a secondary ICO.

David Lofts, creative director at The 21 Million Project and executive producer of Children of Satoshi, said: “We have long had a vision of making films that walk the talk in terms of diversity, fairness, supporting emerging talent and nurturing creativity. We’ve pretty much had to invent our own system to achieve that. The current industry model rips off artists, writers and crews, with people like Harvey Weinstein walking off with the lion’s share of the money, along with permission to do whatever the hell they like. Livetree ADEPT is the perfect platform for us to showcase our work. We share a mission to create a fairer, more democratic world for content creators worldwide.’

Ashley Turing, CEO of Livetree ADEPT, added: “LiveTree ADEPT’s mission is to harness the power of the blockchain to create premium film and TV content — in other words, content of the calibre of Children of Satoshi. As we enter into our next fundraising round, this partnership with The 21 Million Project proves that the revolution in content creation and distribution is already here, is already happening and is going to rewrite the rules of the entertainment industry.”

The core production team for Children of Satoshi is already in place, headed by Isabel Anderton (Augustina; Plongeur; Young Offender) as director and Tibo Travers (Happy Hour, Cerberus) as series producer. The team also includes DoP Haydn West (Drowning in Sunshine; The Holly Kane Experiment), first assistant director Eno Enefiok (Babylon, The Attachment), line producer Jenna Mills (Adult Life Skills, Modern Life is Rubbish) and casting director Kristina Erdely (The Royals, Blood Drive) The original screenplay was written by David Lofts and John Stahl (Veep; Eastsiders) is now developing the shooting script.

The music supervisor is producer YOUTH (aka Martin Glover), Killing Joke bassist and member of The Fireman, along with Paul McCartney. Imogen Heap, blockchain pioneer and musician, is an investor, and will provide original music for season one.

The blockchain’s democratic principles extend to the crew, which is being assembled by crewing agency Big Couch using its ‘crew funding’ model. This allows some fees to be offset against profit-share deals.

About LiveTree: https://adept.livetree.com

Based in London, UK, LiveTree is the world’s only crowdfunding platform that exclusively supports creative arts projects. In the past two years, it has captured 5% of the UK crowdfunding market (in the film and content category) and forged partnerships with several leading names in film, TV and content creation. These include the British Film Institute’s Future Film, the Screen Arts Institute, Kent Film Office and Film London.

To view a showreel of the projects that LiveTree has helped bring to life, visit: https://youtu.be/kHa9B02oR9E

About the LiveTree ADEPT ICO

The main sale for the LiveTree ADEPT ICO starts on January 31st at 00:00 UTC. For more information about the ICO, LiveTree ADEPT Seed tokens and pre-registration, please visit: https://adept.livetree.com

About Ashley Turing, founder and CEO of LiveTree

LiveTree CEO and founder Ashley Turing is an entrepreneur and consultant with more than 20 years of experience in technology innovation. After graduating in computer science, he worked with a team from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) before moving to Microsoft. Turing has also worked on technology projects in areas including online gaming and investment banking. Based on his first-hand experience of the global financial crisis and the near collapse of the world’s financial system, Turing launched LiveTree as an alternative sustainable model for economic development.

